Previous
Next
A gift by arnica17
Photo 418

A gift

8 Jan

It was my paper defence. I bought snack boxes. The seller give some snacks for free :")
Really helpful, since it was still holiday. The seller come to my school just to deliver my order :")
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise