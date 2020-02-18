Previous
Next
Eggs by arnica17
Photo 444

Eggs

An art assignment.

I wanted to give these to my highschool (and college :P) crush, at graduation day, about five years ago.. but didn't.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Like the pattern on the left one !
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise