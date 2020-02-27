Previous
Explosive by arnica17
Photo 448

Explosive

Making eco enzyme. Organic (vegetables/fruit) waste + palm/brown sugar + water = ozon & cleaning liquid.
It's been a week and this is EXPLOSIVE, haha.. so many gas.
27th February 2020

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
