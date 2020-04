careless or bad omen?

i've broke 4 things in just 2 months:

1. glasses, while wiping it.

2. a mug, i put it on floor and forgot it was there. luckily only partially so i can still use it.

3. a bowl, because i didn't put it neatly. it just toppled over.

4. this one. the big mug, it was on table. i was putting my laptop and turn around. my hand kinda slapped the mug?! why???



ha ha what an achievement