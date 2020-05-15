Previous
20200513_152706 by arnica17
i have serious toothache and sprue on inner lips. they said milk helps.
i have gargle using salty water too. now it still hurts but not as serious as two days ago
Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
Mary Siegle ace
So sorry you have a toothache. I hope it gets better soon. I have not been paying good attention lately and had not noticed what you are doing in your project. I LOVE the way your month view is looking.
May 15th, 2020  
