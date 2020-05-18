Sign up
Photo 552
20200518_103751
for get pushed, how would you feel about taking an image that is half nature, and half human-made...
just found out the official name is LEAF celery (Apium graveolens var. secalinum), not just celery. because celery's stem is much thicker and brighter.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
0
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
553
photos
20
followers
21
following
151% complete
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
18th May 2020 10:37am
Tags
get-pushed-408
Arnica
@northy
leaf celery and plastic container
May 18th, 2020
