simple fanart by arnica17
simple fanart

7 june 2020

happy 8th anniv!

there's a concept although it's very simple X')
the members' color
and their animal part :)

i'm not sure whether to write 'happy 8th anniv' or not, at the end i didn't write it X')
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
