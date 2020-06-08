Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 575
simple fanart
7 june 2020
happy 8th anniv!
there's a concept although it's very simple X')
the members' color
and their animal part :)
i'm not sure whether to write 'happy 8th anniv' or not, at the end i didn't write it X')
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
0
0
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
575
photos
21
followers
22
following
157% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
7th June 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
