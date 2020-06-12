Previous
Next
number collage by arnica17
Photo 576

number collage

get pushed: to collect the numbers 1-9 and make a collage

number from stamps, you could see different colors ^u^

at number 6, 7 and 9 I am tired and thought those number were scarce, so I just copy and paste some existing ones XD

finished 12 June
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Arnica
@kali66
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise