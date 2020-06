real jungle

get pushed: Would you like to do a Flashback and do the opposite of the picture you get? You will find flashback in photo details on the right. Write what flashback you get.I get this https://365project.org/arnica17/365/2019-04-27 ==========I actually didn't plan this XD while walking in city jungle this morning, I found this and immediately thought of the challenge :Dit's opposite because:- in color- it's tree, the source to make paper and book- simple flip so it face different direction