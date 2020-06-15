Previous
Next
real jungle by arnica17
Photo 577

real jungle

get pushed: Would you like to do a Flashback and do the opposite of the picture you get? You will find flashback in photo details on the right. Write what flashback you get.

I get this https://365project.org/arnica17/365/2019-04-27

==========

I actually didn't plan this XD while walking in city jungle this morning, I found this and immediately thought of the challenge :D

it's opposite because:
- in color
- it's tree, the source to make paper and book
- simple flip so it face different direction

15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Arnica
@sandradavies thx for the challenge!
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise