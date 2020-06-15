Sign up
Photo 577
real jungle
get pushed: Would you like to do a Flashback and do the opposite of the picture you get? You will find flashback in photo details on the right. Write what flashback you get.
I get this
https://365project.org/arnica17/365/2019-04-27
==========
I actually didn't plan this XD while walking in city jungle this morning, I found this and immediately thought of the challenge :D
it's opposite because:
- in color
- it's tree, the source to make paper and book
- simple flip so it face different direction
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
577
photos
21
followers
22
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
15th June 2020 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-412
Arnica
@sandradavies
thx for the challenge!
June 15th, 2020
