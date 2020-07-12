Previous
Next
social distancing measure by arnica17
Photo 609

social distancing measure

at the station and inside the train
at least it's implemented

but at my neighborhood
people love to hang outside for nothing :)
and wear a mask around the chin
or wear a mask while smoking :)

it's okay
not everybody dies out of this exaggerated virus, yes?
even if Indonesia's fatality issue is high, yes?
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Arnica

@arnica17
I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise