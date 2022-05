Dalki - Told In Silence

20220411_185051161



The cruelest lies are often told in silence.Robert Louis Stevenson

Scottish author (1850 - 1894)



Dalki [ˈdalkʲi] is a village in the administrative district of Gmina Gniezno, within Gniezno County, Greater Poland Voivodeship, in west-central Poland.[1] It lies approximately 3 kilometres (2 mi) south-west of Gniezno and 48 km (30 mi) east of the regional capital Poznań.