Nenneko by arnica17
Photo 900

Nenneko

https://youtu.be/uglmcxb5VmM
Kirinji - Nenneko

The lyrics is literally about cat who only sleep everyday. 😂
Very nice and sweet song 💖🙌
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Arnica17

@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec...
246% complete

