Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 985
Drama: definitely not today
20220806_192758793
A person i like no longer wants to talk to me :") perhaps i said something that makes him uncomfortable :") but i still want to confess if we meet again. For once i want to think of myself and let this feeling out :")
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Arnica17
@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec...
987
photos
18
followers
21
following
270% complete
View this month »
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
SM-A037F
Taken
6th August 2022 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close