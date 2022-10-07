Previous
Next
Imitation is suicide by arnica17
Photo 1046

Imitation is suicide

Trust yourself. Think for yourself. Act for yourself. Speak for yourself. Be yourself. Imitation is suicide.
Marva Collins

The Facts of Life is a historical fantasy novel by English writer Graham Joyce. 
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Arnica17

@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera. get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise