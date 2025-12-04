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20251201_120332 autumn by arnica17
Photo 1469

20251201_120332 autumn

4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Arnica17

@arnica17
get pushed list: 334 (Dec 2018) - portrait 335 (Dec 2018) - rule of thirds 336 (Dec 2018) - a 'Still Life' using natural...
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