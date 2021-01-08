Previous
Next
Press Here by arthur2sheds
29 / 365

Press Here

I applaud any effort by businesses to adapt to our new normal.

Well, almost any effort.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Ricky Anderson

@arthur2sheds
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
LOL - The first photo I see this morning gives me a laugh - thanks!
January 8th, 2021  
Ricky Anderson
@linnypinny Glad it did. Have a good day!
January 8th, 2021  
Jane Anderson ace
Hee hee hee!
January 8th, 2021  
Charlie
Maybe it means you shouldn't be wearing contacts.
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise