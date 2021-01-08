Sign up
29 / 365
Press Here
I applaud any effort by businesses to adapt to our new normal.
Well, almost any effort.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Ricky Anderson
@arthur2sheds
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Tags
funny
,
sign
,
coronavirus
Lin
ace
LOL - The first photo I see this morning gives me a laugh - thanks!
January 8th, 2021
Ricky Anderson
@linnypinny
Glad it did. Have a good day!
January 8th, 2021
Jane Anderson
ace
Hee hee hee!
January 8th, 2021
Charlie
Maybe it means you shouldn't be wearing contacts.
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
