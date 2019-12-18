Sign up
Photo 614
morning light
Red sky in the morning mean rain.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful sky!
December 18th, 2019
