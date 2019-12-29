Previous
Next
wxing moon and venus by arthurclark
Photo 620

wxing moon and venus

29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise