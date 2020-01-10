Previous
full moon by arthurclark
Photo 626

full moon

I saw the moon rising at 17.00 hrs. this evening ,which is early,it was a dull pink colour not shown here,I understand it is called the "Wolf" moon.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
