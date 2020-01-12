Previous
looking towards Devauden by arthurclark
Photo 628

looking towards Devauden

Ethel and I had lunch at a nice restaurant today,this is the view we had from the window,Monmouthshire countryside.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
