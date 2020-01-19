Previous
Next
racing car. by arthurclark
Photo 632

racing car.

Parry - Thomas broke the world speed record of 171 m.p.h. on 1926 and was killed the next year,the car was buried in the sands at Pendine Sands and was reserected about 10 yr. ago and repaired.The top as it is now,and at the bottom as it was found.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise