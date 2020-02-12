Sign up
Photo 641
decorating time.
ready to decorate the conservatory,with the modern paints it is a dawdle to do.When I first started work with my dad at 15 I help the painter we employed,we had linseed oil and turps.to put in the paint.to thin it.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
