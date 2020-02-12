Previous
Next
decorating time. by arthurclark
Photo 641

decorating time.

ready to decorate the conservatory,with the modern paints it is a dawdle to do.When I first started work with my dad at 15 I help the painter we employed,we had linseed oil and turps.to put in the paint.to thin it.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise