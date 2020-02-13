Sign up
Photo 642
decorating finished
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
642
photos
14
followers
5
following
175% complete
642
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
13th February 2020 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
It all looks very tidy indeed.
February 13th, 2020
