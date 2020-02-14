Sign up
Photo 643
Afternoon tea
afternoon tea given to us by our longtime friends for our 60th wedding anniversary,too much to eat so brought the cream tea buns home.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Dianne
How lovely - congratulations!
February 14th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Congratulations! Looks lovely.
February 14th, 2020
Olly Hitchen
Congratulations! That looks lovely!
February 14th, 2020
