Previous
Next
Afternoon tea by arthurclark
Photo 643

Afternoon tea

afternoon tea given to us by our longtime friends for our 60th wedding anniversary,too much to eat so brought the cream tea buns home.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 2
  • 3
  • sugar loaf mountain
  • 14th February 2020 3:04pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Dianne
How lovely - congratulations!
February 14th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Congratulations! Looks lovely.
February 14th, 2020  
Olly Hitchen
Congratulations! That looks lovely!
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise