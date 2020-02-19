Previous
magpies by arthurclark
Photo 647

magpies

I saw these two on the road outside just strolling about without a care in the world.
19th February 2020

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Peter Day ace
we are two of a kind this morning.
February 19th, 2020  
