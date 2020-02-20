Previous
aftermath of storm Dennis by arthurclark
Photo 648

aftermath of storm Dennis

We have had a lot of rain the last week,leaving a lot of properties flooded with up to a Metre of water,and as you see a lot of animals stranded and need to be saved..
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Are you okay, Arthur? And your house? I know it has been bad in the area and more rain to come yet. I have relatives in Tewkesbury. So many severe warnings out currently.
February 20th, 2020  
