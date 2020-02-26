Previous
Next
Chepstow to Raglan road by arthurclark
Photo 652

Chepstow to Raglan road

went to Abergavenny yesterday,, and took the scenic route,up hill and down dale,lovely.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise