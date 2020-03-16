Previous
tulips by arthurclark
Photo 665

tulips

these tulips are in a sheltered position,but some of them have been damaged by the high winds.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
