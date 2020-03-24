Previous
Next
Garden table by arthurclark
Photo 670

Garden table

Now we are confined to 'barracks' because of the virus,I put the table ready for summer,let's hope it's a nice one after all the bad weather we have had.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise