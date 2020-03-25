Sign up
Photo 671
Front garden.
I have only a small piece of garden in front of my house,the daffodils have nearly finished,but wildflowers are starting to bloom and make some spring colour.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-T510
Taken
25th March 2020 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Day
ace
very neat and tidy
March 25th, 2020
