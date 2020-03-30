Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 674
Birthday cards
It was my birthday yesterday,because of the lockdown it was a quiet day,but as you see I had plenty of post,Luckily we are blessed with a loving family and Good friends too see us through these times.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
2
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-T510
Taken
29th March 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday, dear Arthur! You have some lovely cards there.
March 30th, 2020
Dianne
Nice. I hope you had a great day.
March 30th, 2020
