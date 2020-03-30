Previous
Next
Birthday cards by arthurclark
Photo 674

Birthday cards

It was my birthday yesterday,because of the lockdown it was a quiet day,but as you see I had plenty of post,Luckily we are blessed with a loving family and Good friends too see us through these times.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, dear Arthur! You have some lovely cards there.
March 30th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice. I hope you had a great day.
March 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise