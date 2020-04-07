Previous
Mrs C's lemon drizzle cake by arthurclark
Photo 682

Mrs C's lemon drizzle cake

I haven't been out of my property for ages and am struggling to find something to put on 365.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Ooh Arthur, I want to pop round for tea now! I know what you mean about finding photos. It is getting harder now.
April 7th, 2020  
