Previous
Next
fence paint by arthurclark
Photo 696

fence paint

This fine weather, I thought I would give our boundary fence a coat of paint ,make it look nice ready for when the summer bedding flowers are planted.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise