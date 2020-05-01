Previous
choc..brownies. by arthurclark
Photo 700

choc..brownies.

I couldn't let this go by without complimenting my grandson on making these double
choc. brownies.,he's quite a good cook,does the sunday lunch and like to tell us what he has cooked.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
191% complete

