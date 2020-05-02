Previous
haircut by arthurclark
The double sided comb I bought in Benidorm many years ago,it has a comb on one side ,and the other side has a razor blade between the tines,so Ethel is able to keep my hair trimmed.
arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
