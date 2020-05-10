Previous
tomato plants, by arthurclark
Photo 708

tomato plants,

I was surprised this morning when I saw flowers on these tomoto plants,a lovely surprise for me.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
193% complete

Peter Dulis ace
nice - we got crops on the go as well :)
May 10th, 2020  
