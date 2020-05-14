Previous
Helicopter by arthurclark
Photo 711

Helicopter

These are back and fore to the Army camp all times of the day.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Olly Hitchen
That looks like the RAF’s Defence Helicopter Flying School colours.
May 14th, 2020  
