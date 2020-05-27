Sign up
Photo 722
two feet
I have had these going on 86 years they have done me well,being in the building trade,they have had bricks etc. dropped on them,nails in them and they still work for me,
27th May 2020
27th May 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
7
sugar loaf mountain
SM-J330FN
27th May 2020 5:23pm
