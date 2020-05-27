Previous
two feet by arthurclark
Photo 722

two feet

I have had these going on 86 years they have done me well,being in the building trade,they have had bricks etc. dropped on them,nails in them and they still work for me,
arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
