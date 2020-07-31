Previous
pRINCE CHARLES bRIDGE by arthurclark
Photo 761

pRINCE CHARLES bRIDGE

When this bridge was built it just missed the the Severn Tunnel underneath, which was constructed by Isambard K.Brunnel,1873.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
