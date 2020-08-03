Sign up
Photo 763
Black rock and light
The area is named after this outcrop of rock in the river severn..Because the tide rise so fast,it isn't a good idea to visit it.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
bkb in the city
Great shot
August 3rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Lovely shot, I like the reflection of the lighthouse.
August 3rd, 2020
