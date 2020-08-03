Previous
Next
Black rock and light by arthurclark
Photo 763

Black rock and light

The area is named after this outcrop of rock in the river severn..Because the tide rise so fast,it isn't a good idea to visit it.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great shot
August 3rd, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Lovely shot, I like the reflection of the lighthouse.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise