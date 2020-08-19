Previous
birthday collage by arthurclark
birthday collage

A collage of our granddaughter's birthday party last wed.,it was a small family get together,,our son did the cooking and our daughter in law made toffee birthday cake.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
