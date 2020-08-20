Sign up
Photo 773
J.G.P. Thomas
A lot of people can name sir malcolm but J.G.P. Thomas,no..His record breaking car was buried after his death 1927in Pendine sands and reserrected a few years ago and rebuilt .
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
