J.G.P. Thomas by arthurclark
Photo 773

J.G.P. Thomas

A lot of people can name sir malcolm but J.G.P. Thomas,no..His record breaking car was buried after his death 1927in Pendine sands and reserrected a few years ago and rebuilt .
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

