Previous
Next
Tintern abbey by arthurclark
Photo 785

Tintern abbey

Every time I see this building ,I am in awe of the of the builders who built it.To see how it is constructed with the arches and buttresses taking all the weight,and all the hidden work in the foundations.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise