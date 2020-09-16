Sign up
Photo 785
Tintern abbey
Every time I see this building ,I am in awe of the of the builders who built it.To see how it is constructed with the arches and buttresses taking all the weight,and all the hidden work in the foundations.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
