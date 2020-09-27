Previous
Next
Leadwort by arthurclark
Photo 792

Leadwort

I had this plant given to me last year,it's the first time I have seen the flower,it is a lovely colour blue and it looks as f it is a ground creeper.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise