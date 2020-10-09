Previous
Next
Dan Gynnig,Welsh for under offer by arthurclark
Photo 798

Dan Gynnig,Welsh for under offer

This board was put up opposite us a couple of days ago,I had to google the translation.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise