Photo 830
sign of the times
In the last few months ,these 20mph. signs have appeared in our area,perhaps the next step is have a person walking in front of the vehicle with a red flag .
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
John Falconer
ace
I never understood why the UK still has its toad signs in mph yet ostensibly the country was supposed to go metric???
January 5th, 2021
