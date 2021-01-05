Previous
Next
sign of the times by arthurclark
Photo 830

sign of the times

In the last few months ,these 20mph. signs have appeared in our area,perhaps the next step is have a person walking in front of the vehicle with a red flag .
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
I never understood why the UK still has its toad signs in mph yet ostensibly the country was supposed to go metric???
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise