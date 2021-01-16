Previous
Daffodils by arthurclark
Daffodils

The emblem of Wales,our daughter in law did some shopping for us and came back with this bunch of Daffs. to cheer us up ,which I thought was kind of her.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
