Photo 832
Daffodils
The emblem of Wales,our daughter in law did some shopping for us and came back with this bunch of Daffs. to cheer us up ,which I thought was kind of her.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
