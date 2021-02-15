Previous
cyclemen seedlings by arthurclark
Photo 839

cyclemen seedlings

I planted the seeds last Aug.just to see what happened,I'm pleased with the result.
15th February 2021

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
