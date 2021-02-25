Previous
storm clouds by arthurclark
Photo 841

storm clouds

We have had a lovely warm day today,but at about 16.00hrs. a wind started to blow up bringing this small storm cloud over with just a smidgin of rain.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details

