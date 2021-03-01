Previous
daffodils by arthurclark
Photo 844

daffodils

March 1st.St Davids day,Patron Saint of Wales.the daffodil is the national flower of Wales along with the leek...
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details

