Photo 844
daffodils
March 1st.St Davids day,Patron Saint of Wales.the daffodil is the national flower of Wales along with the leek...
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
0
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
844
photos
13
followers
5
following
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
Views
0
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
19th February 2021 1:04pm
